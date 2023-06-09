The Braves' ownership of the Mets continued this week in what had to feel like a strong punch to the gut for the Mets. The latest was a 13-10, 10-inning, walk-off victory for the Braves.

On Thursday, the Mets fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, but a five-run second -- headlined by a Brandon Nimmo grand slam -- put them on top. They'd stay there most of the game. The Mets had ...

A 6-3 lead that the Braves cut to 6-5.

A 9-5 lead that the Brave cut to 9-6.

And a 10-6 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Braves got a run in the bottom of the sixth. Then Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run bomb in the eighth to make it a one-run game.

Orlando Arcia homered to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth.

The Mets were unable to score in the top of the 10th despite getting to start their automatic runner at second. The Braves failed to score before there were two outs, but then Ozzie Albies sent everyone packing with a no-doubter.

This marked the first time in Mets history -- according to the broadcast -- that they lost three straight games despite having a lead of at least three runs in each game.

The Mets have now lost six straight games and fall to 30-33, good for fourth place in the NL East and 8 1/2 games behind the first-place, 38-24 Braves.

Remember, the Mets had a 10 1/2 game lead in the NL East last season on June 1, but the Braves ended up winning the division. The Braves won six of the last seven games between the two teams, including a sweep of the Mets in the last week of the season. This season, so far, the Braves are 5-1 against the Mets.

It's worth keeping a watchful eye on Mets news moving into the weekend. Owner Steve Cohen is running the largest payroll in MLB history and can't be pleased with how things are going.