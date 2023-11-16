Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, will host the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced in a press conference Thursday afternoon during the owners meetings.

"I commend Terry McGuirk, Derek Schiller, the entire Braves organization and the Atlanta Sports Council for leading this effort," Manfred said. "As a model of success on and off the field, the Braves deserve to host the All-Star Game. Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025. We look forward to working with the Braves and local leaders to deliver a memorable All-Star Week that brings people together and benefits the community in many ways."

With the All-Star Game also comes several days worth of fun, most notably the Home Run Derby which takes place on the Monday night. The All-Star Game is a Tuesday night in July.

This will mark the third time that Atlanta has hosted the Midsummer Classic. Atlanta Stadium (later named Fulton County Stadium) hosted the event in 1972, the seventh season with the Braves in Atlanta after their move from Milwaukee. In 2000, the Braves' relatively new home, Turner Field, also hosted the annual festivities.

Recall that Truist Park was set to host the All-Star Game in 2021, but commissioner Rob Manfred decided to move the event to Denver (Coors Field, home of the Rockies) in protest of a voting bill by the Georgia State Legislature. The Braves ended up winning the World Series that season.

The All-Star Game this past season was held in Seattle. In 2022, it was Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, which was originally supposed to host the 2020 Midsummer Classic. That was obviously cancelled due to COVID-19's impact on the season. Between that and moving the 2021 game, there's been some shuffling in recent years. Philadelphia has already been awarded the 2026 game to celebrate the United States of America's Semiquincentennial (you can say 250th anniversary, which is exponentially easier).

Now with having awarded Los Angeles and Atlanta new All-Star Games, all the gaps have been filled in through 2026. Moving forward:

Year City Team Ballpark 2024 Arlington, Tx. Texas Rangers Globe Life Field 2025 Atlanta, Ga. Atlanta Braves Truist Park 2026 Philadelphia, Penn. Philadelphia Phillies Citizens Bank Park

When Major League Baseball announces the 2027 host, things will again feel back to "normal."