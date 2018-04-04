Braves vs. Nationals odds: MLB 2018 picks, predictions for April 4 from advanced computer simulation
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Nationals vs. Braves game 10,000 times
The Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves wrap up a three-game series in a Wednesday matinee, first pitch at 12:10 p.m. ET. The Nationals are hefty -194 money line favorites (bet $194 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.
Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. This model, which simulates each at-bat for every MLB game 10,000 times, is on a red-hot 13-2 streak on money line picks entering the week.
We can tell you the model loves the under, saying it hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. It also has a strong pick on the money line, saying one team wins more often than their odds imply.
The model knows what Max Scherzer will bring to Wednesday's afternoon game.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner had picked up where he left off last year, striking out nine in six innings of shutout ball in the Nats' 2-0 win at Cincinnati in the season-opener.
Braves counterpart Mike Foltynewicz allowed two runs over five innings and struck out seven in a no-decision against the Phillies on Friday.
Both pitchers will face zoned-in lineups. Washington leads MLB in runs per game at 7.3, while Atlanta is No. 2 at 7.0.
The Nationals made short work of the Braves on Monday, scoring five times in the first two innings of an 8-1 victory. Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer and walked four times. Harper has three homers already and his on-base percentage through four games is .550.
The Braves are batting .285 as a team and nobody is hotter than Ryan Flaherty. The Vanderbilt product, 31, signed a one-year, $750,000 deal in the off-season to serve a utility role, but thus far is 8-of-16 from the plate.
Does the computer say the Nationals continue their hot start and leave Atlanta with another win, or is this hot-hitting Braves squad have what it takes to get to Scherzer? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nationals-Braves money line hits in a big way, all from the model that enters the week on a red-hot 13-2 run on money line picks.
-
Yankees vs. Rays odds, MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Rays vs. Yankees game 10,000 times
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ellis Valentine
Jonah Keri talks to former major leaguer Ellis Valentine
-
MLB DFS, Apr. 4: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Cardinals vs. Brewers: How to watch
The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals will clash in a divisional contest
-
MLB Tuesday: Harper swats fourth homer
Plus Evan Longoria finally gets into the hit column, and everything to know about Tuesday's...
-
Ohtani homers, gets silent treatment
Ohtani took Josh Tomlin deep on a curveball