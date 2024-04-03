On Wednesday morning, the Brewers placed relief pitcher Trevor Megill on the 7-day concussion injured list. All concussion issues are scary, given that it is a head injury, but Megill's situation involves an extra twist.

Apparently, Megill contracted food poisoning while on the Brewers' recent road trip to New York City (against the Mets). Upon his return home, he went to a store, where he fainted from the food poisoning and hit his head on the way down, causing the concussion (via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel). Obviously, the concussion is the main concern here and the food poisoning element is just an added layer of oddity.

Hopefully Megill only needs the minimum seven days on the injured list and isn't bothered long-term from the concussion symptoms. We've seen stuff like Justin Morneau's career derailed and Anthony Rizzo's 2023 season ruined by concussions. Some are obviously more severe than others, but there's no way of knowing right now how Megill will recover.

Megill, a 30-year-old righty, has thrown two scoreless innings so far this season for the 4-0 Brewers. In 34 2/3 innings last season, he pitched to a 3.63 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 52 strikeouts.

The Brewers replaced Megill on the active roster with right-handed reliever J.B. Bukauskas. They host the Twins at 1:10 p.m. ET Wednesday.