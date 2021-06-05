The Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday activated star outfielder Bryce Harper from the injured list. Harper had been on the IL since May 23 with a bruised left forearm. Harper on Saturday will bat third and man right field against the Washington Nationals, his former team.

To make room for Harper on the active roster, the Phillies have placed right-handed reliever Héctor Neris on the paternity list.

In his age-28 season, Harper has batted .274/.395/.489 (147 OPS+) with seven home runs, eight doubles, and 25 walks in 38 games. Those numbers include a slump prior to his being placed on the IL, which may have been partly attributable to wrist and shoulder issues. Harper ended the month of April with a line .321/.448/.615. Harper's Saturday reinstatement comes as a bit of a surprise, as manager Joe Girardi on Friday said Harper wasn't yet ready to come off the IL.

The Phillies could certainly use Harper, especially if he's able to resume his April form. The Phillies come into Saturday's slate ranking 10th in the NL in runs scored and ninth in OPS. Overall, they've dropped 10 of their last 14 and slipped to third place in the NL East standings.

Since leaving Washington prior to the 2019 season to sign a $330 million contract with the Phillies, Harper has batted .264/.431/.481 with six home runs in 32 games against his former team.