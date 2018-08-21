Cardinals reunite with Matt Adams as struggling Nationals begin fire sale

On a day where Daniel Murphy was sent to the Cubs, the Nationals have also parted ways with first baseman/outfielder Matt Adams, who joins Cardinals via waiver claim. Per Jon Heyman, the Nationals will receive only cash considerations in return.

Adams, 29, is batting .257/.332/.510 (118 OPS+) in 94 games and 277 plate appearances for the Nationals this season. Adams spent the first six-plus seasons of his major-league career with the Cardinals. The Cardinals originally drafted Adams in 2009 with a 23rd-round pick. On their watch, Adams hit 56 home runs in 486 games, mostly part-time duty.

Adams gives the Cardinals another left-handed bat, and, unlike Jose Martinez, he's not a defensive liability at first base. The addition of Adams does, however, create a bit of a roster crunch in St. Louis. That means the Adams acquisition will likely lead to another trade.

Martinez, whose defensive limitations make him best suited to the DH role, is perhaps a strong bet to be traded to an AL contender before the August waiver period expires. Given his productivity and years of control, though, he could be claimed via waivers before those contenders get their turn.