Cardinals vs. Nationals live stream: 2019 NLCS Game 4 prediction, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

The Washington Nationals have a commanding 3-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the best-of-seven NLCS, and on Tuesday night they'll be going for the sweep and the first pennant in franchise history. Now for the essentials.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 15 | Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park (Washington, D.C.)

TV: TBS

Odds: STL: +145 | WAS: -155 | O/U: 8

Starting pitchers: Dakota Hudson (STL) vs. Patrick Corbin (WAS)

Preview

The Cardinals turn to Hudson to extend the series. The 25-year-old right-hander had a strong season, as he pitched to a 3.35 ERA/128 ERA+ in 174 2/3 innings. He was particularly excellent over his final nine starts of the regular season (less so in his NLDS start against the Braves). Hudson is not a command-and-control specialist. Rather he relies on inducing ground balls with his sinker and weak contact with his cutter.

Corbin, meantime, is probably going to wind up in the top 10 of the NL Cy Young balloting with his 3.25 ERA and 141 ERA+ across more than 200 innings. Corbin also struck out an impressive 238 batters on the season. Corbin's postseason numbers for 2019 look ugly at first blush, but almost all of the damage came in a disastrous relief outing against the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS. His lone start of the postseason was a successful one. The Cardinals were somewhat better against lefties than righties during the regular season, but right now it's hard to imagine their lineup doing damage against the likes of Corbin. That's especially the case given how dead the baseball is playing during the postseason.

Prediction

The Cardinals' offense has been a complete no-show in the NLCS, and the ace-ish Corbin isn't going to make things any easier for them. Nats starting pitching once again dominates.

Pick: Nationals 4, Cardinals 1