Christian Yelich surprises young Brewers fans with a puppy before three-homer game
The family named the new mini goldendoodle puppy "Yeli"
April 16 update: Lola did indeed get her dog -- and they're naming it Yeli in honor of the Brewers slugger, who then went on to hit three home runs against the Cardinals on Monday:
Christian Yelich is having quite the start to the 2019 MLB season. The guy cannot stop hitting dongs, and sometimes dongs lead to dogs.
The Brewers slugger and reigning National League MVP has homered in each of Milwaukee's first four games to start the season, tying a major league record. The most important of those homers, though? The one that earned a couple of young Brewers fans a new puppy on Saturday.
Yelich wasted no time in granting that wish for Lola and Libby Labodda, blasting a first inning opposite-field homer off Dakota Hudson. He did it so quickly that the Libby wasn't even in her seat to see it; instead, she was fetching some concessions with her mom, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Luckily for the kids' parents, they were already considering getting a dog, which probably explains why they were willing to make a bet on the red-hot Yelich staying hot.
"(Lola) is a Type-1 diabetic, so we were hoping for a medical dog, but a golden doodle will do," said the girls' mom, Jessica Labodda, to the Journal Sentinel. "We'll start looking."
This story should serve as a warning to any Brewers parents who don't really want a dog but are considering humoring their kids with a reasonable bet. Bet against Yelich at your own peril right now.
These dog-hating Boston Bruins parents had the right idea:
Those kids need to work on their negotiating skills.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...
-
Red Sox review: Swihart becomes fall guy
Spin zone: Being inconsistent is an upgrade from being consistently terrible
-
Snell hits IL with broken toe
Snell had a 2.16 ERA across four starts and was well on his way to contending for another Cy...
-
Syndergaard paws at mitt between pitches
The foreign substance watchers are at it again
-
Red Sox cut catcher Swihart
Swihart was once a top prospect but never got a real look in Boston
-
Philly to host '26 All-Star Game
The All-Star Game would likely double as a celebration of America's 250th birthday