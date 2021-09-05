On Saturday, the union representing concessions workers at Oracle Park voted to strike after "negotiations over COVID safety, health care and hazard pay stalled" with Bon Appétit, the San Francisco Giants' food service contractor. Workers reported for their shift Saturday night and reporter Molly Knight says they will work Sunday as well, as the two sides continue to negotiate.

"Bon Appétit and the Giants' approach to workers and fans' safety during this latest surge of COVID-19 is completely inadequate and dangerously irresponsible," Unite Here Local 2 president Anand Singh said in a statement. "Our members have carried on through this pandemic without fair compensation and security in our health insurance, while the Giants have continued to reap profits. We are ready to fight for our health, our safety and for justice at the ballpark."

"[The Giants make] the health and safety of everyone working and visiting Oracle Park a top priority," the team said in a statement to KPIX 5 CBS San Francisco. "We operate our venue in compliance with local and state health requirements."

The union says workers have not received a pay increase since April 2018 and they are seeking $3 per hour in retroactive hazard pay, reports Mark Norton of 48 Hills. Although the workers are not employed by the Giants, a strike would cause problems for the team, and the Giants can lean on Bon Appétit to resolve the issue.

The Giants wrap up their homestand Sunday night against the Dodgers. The team begins a six-game road trip Monday, then will return home for a seven-game homestand beginning Monday, Sept. 13.

Ballpark concession workers in San Francisco voted to strike in 2013. The strike lasted one game before the two sides came to an agreement.