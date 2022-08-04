The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will head to the United Kingdom next season and meet in the second installment of the London Series, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday. The two National League Central rivals will meet at London Stadium for a two-game series on June 23 and 24 of 2023.

"The Cardinals are excited and honored to be a part of the London Series next year. The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience," Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement released by the league. "I have no doubt that the passionate sports fans in London will love these games and we look forward to creating some new Cardinals fans overseas."

The Cardinals-Cubs series in London was originally scheduled for the 2020 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled those plans. The first London Series took place in June of 2019 when the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees met for a pair of games. That series marked the first time an MLB regular season game was played in Europe.

"The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now and we're thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball's biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023," Cubs owner Tom Ricketts added. "We hope that this series not only excites and entertains but brings more international sports fans to the game we all love."

The 2023 London Series is part of a larger MLB World Tour that will run through the 2026 season and will see MLB teams play as many as 24 regular-season games and 16 exhibition games in Asia, Mexico, Latin America, and Europe.