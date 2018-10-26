Cubs considering bringing back Daniel Murphy in 2019
The Cubs acquired the veteran infielder from the Nationals in August
Veteran infielder Daniel Murphy could be back with the Chicago Cubs in 2019. Murphy is set to become a free agent when the World Series ends, and the Cubs may try to re-sign him this offseason.
Murphy joined the Cubs in late August when he was traded by the Washington Nationals. He hit .297 with a .329 on-base percentage and a .471 slugging percentage in Chicago. The Cubs went 22-13 with Murphy in the lineup.
In 2019, the Cubs will be without shortstop Addison Russell at the start of the season as he completes his 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. If Chicago decides to re-sign Murphy, it could keep him at second base while Javier Baez plays shortstop.
"I wouldn't rule anything out," Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein told MLB.com. "He did a lot to right our offense right after he got here and contribute while being asked to play a bigger role than we envisioned when we got him because of injuries and because of a lack of performance offensively and because of the schedule."
"Our guys loved talking about hitting with him," Epstein added. "It was a daily occurrence. We looked a lot better with him than without him."
Murphy, who finished the 2018 season with a .299/.336/.454 slash line in 91 games, will turn 34 next April.
