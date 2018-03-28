Cubs vs. Marlins odds: 2018 MLB Opening Day picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The 2018 Major League Baseball season opens Thursday with a nationally televised matchup between the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs at 12:40 p.m. ET. The Cubs are -190 on the money line, meaning it would take a $190 bet on Chicago to win to return $100. The over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Before you make any kind of pick on this Opening Day matchup, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, finished the 2017 season on a roll, nailing four of its final five top-rated money-line picks in the postseason. Anybody who followed it during that stretch cashed in huge.

Now the computer has simulated this matchup between the Cubs and Marlins 10,000 times and locked in money-line, over-under and against-the spread picks.

We can tell you the model likes under eight runs in 53 percent of simulations. It also has identified one side as a strong value on the money line. You can get that pick only over at SportsLine.

The model knows that the Marlins had a fire sale this offseason, purging their roster of star players like Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna in an effort to cut payroll.

Miami could struggle mightily this season and is a popular pick to finish in the National League cellar in 2018, but several new and unproven faces in South Florida can make a big statement against Chicago on Thursday.

The Cubs followed their 2016 World Series title with another strong campaign in 2017 that included an NL Central title. They return with a loaded lineup in 2018 and a revamped pitching staff that includes prized free-agent signing Yu Darvish.

It'll be veteran Jon Lester, however, who takes the mound on Opening Day for Chicago. He'll look to rebound from a 2017 campaign where his ERA jumped to 4.33. His first pitching opponent will be the Marlins' Jose Urena, who posted a 14-7 mark and 3.82 ERA in 2017.

So which side should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cubs-Marlins money line is a huge value, all from the computer model that simulates every game 10,000 times and nailed four of its last five top-rated MLB money line picks last season.