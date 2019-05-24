Cubs vs. Reds odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 24 from model on 12-5 run

The Chicago Cubs look to continue their mastery of the Cincinnati Reds when they meet in the first of a three-game series on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. The Cubs (29-19), first in the NL Central, are 14-7 in May but just 5-5 over their past 10 games. The Reds (22-27), fifth in the NL Central and 7.5 games behind Chicago, have won four of seven and are 7-5 over their past 12 outings. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET, and Chicago went 8-2 against Cincinnati at home last season. The latest Cubs vs. Reds odds show Chicago favored at -161 on the money line (risk $161 to win $100). Before making any Cubs vs. Reds picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 9 on a strong 12-5 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Reds vs. Cubs, and we can tell you it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows Chicago has played exceptionally well at home and is 10-4 over the past 14 at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 3.21 ERA) gets the start. He faced the Reds on May 14, allowing one run over eight innings, striking out seven and walking just one. In his last six starts, Hendricks is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA with six walks and 35 strikeouts. He has won four of his last five decisions.

Offensively, the Cubs are in a groove. Shortstop Javier Baez has hit in eight of his last 10 games, going 12-for-36 (.333) with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs. He is 5-for-14 (.357) against the Reds this season.

But just because Chicago's offense has been on fire does not mean it is the best value on the Reds vs. Cubs money line.

That's because Cincinnati has one of MLB's best pitching staffs. The Reds are second in strikeouts (481), fourth in ERA (3.50), fifth in opponent's batting average (.230), seventh in WHIP (1.23) and 10th in walks allowed (162). Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (2-2, 4.60 ERA) will start for Cincinnati. He is 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA in five career starts at Wrigley Field.

Offensively, after struggling for much of the season, the Reds look like they could be breaking out. On Wednesday against Milwaukee's Zach Davies, who had the second-best ERA in the National League going in, the Reds tagged him for six earned runs and two homers in just three innings. Shortstop Jose Iglesias has hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-16 (.438) during that stretch.

So who wins Reds vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Reds vs. Cubs money line you should be all over Friday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.