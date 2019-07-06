Cubs vs. White Sox odds, line: 2019 Crosstown Classic predictions, top picks for July 6 from model on 11-1 roll

The Chicago White Sox look to continue their home success when they face the Cubs on Saturday. The White Sox (41-43) are 6-4 in their last 10 home games, while the Cubs (46-42) have struggled mightily on the road, going 17-26 away from home and 3-7 in their last 10 road games. The game from Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. ET. The Cubs are -121 on the money line, meaning a $121 wager would return $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 9.5 in the latest Cubs vs. White Sox odds. You'll want to see the 2019 Crosstown Classic predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Cubs vs. White Sox picks down.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 15 of the MLB season on a stunning 11-1 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Its top-rated money-line picks have now returned almost $1,600 on the season for $100 bettors, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Cubs vs. White Sox. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the Cubs have won three of the last four games against the White Sox and seven of 10 in the series. In games at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Cubs have won four of the last five and six of the past 10. Statistically, the Cubs have the edge over the White Sox in most categories, including on-base percentage (.336 to .325), slugging percentage (.453 to .414), runs scored (448 to 372), hits (756 to 731), doubles (144 to 128), home runs (139 to 101), ERA (4.13 to 5.07), WHIP (1.33 to 1.45) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.49 to 2.18).

Shortstop Javier Baez (.288) is swinging a hot bat, hitting in four straight games, going 7-for-19 (.368) with a double, two homers and four RBIs. Also red hot is catcher Victor Caratini (.298). Although he sees limited action, he has hit in three of his last four games, going 5-for-13 (.385) with three homers and seven RBIs.

But just because the North-Siders have had their rival's number does not mean they are the best value on the Cubs vs. White Sox money line.

That's because the White Sox will send right-hander Lucas Giolito (11-2, 2.72 ERA) to the mound. He allowed one hit in five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. A three-hour rain delay prevented him from going further into the game.

The White Sox, 24-19 at home this season, are led by second baseman Yoan Moncada, who has been on fire at the plate with an 11-game hitting streak, going 17-for-46 with three doubles, one triple, four homers and eight RBIs. He is 2-for-5 against the Cubs this season with a double, triple and an RBI. Also swinging a hot bad for the White Sox is center fielder Leury Garcia, who is 8-for-16 with two doubles over the past three games. He is 3-for-9 with a double and home run against the Cubs this year.

So who wins White Sox vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the White Sox vs. Cubs money line you should be all over Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.