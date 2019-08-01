Danny Farquhar, who made comeback after near-death experience, retires after seven MLB seasons
Farquhar suffered an aneurysm in April 2018 while with the White Sox
On Wednesday, veteran right-handed pitcher Danny Farquhar announced his retirement from playing Major League Baseball. Farquhar, 32, had made just two regular-season appearances this year, both as a member of the New York Yankees' Triple-A team.
Here's what Farquhar posted on his Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
As a 6 year old kid, I stood on the field at Joe Robbie Stadium and I knew that was where I belonged. As a 24 year old kid, I took the mound as a Major League Baseball player for the first time and the adventure of a lifetime began. This game is a part of me, and a part of my family. I am forever indebted to it for the memories, experiences, and knowledge it has given me. As a 32 year old kid, I am closing a chapter much sooner than anticipated. But I am proud of the perseverance I have had, overcoming obstacles through every season, and can ultimately hang up my cleats knowing I left all I had on the field that I love. But my journey with baseball is far from over. I love this game and am honored to continue the journey on the other side with the @whitesox. I hope through my career and life experiences I can make an impact on future generations of MLB players. Thank you to @bluejays @athletics @yankees @mariners @raysbaseball @whitesox for giving me the opportunity to live my dream! Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and fans for the support and friendship. Thank you to my parents and sister, who never once doubted my ability to make it. Thank you to my wife and kids, the Fark5! You have never left my side on every step of this journey and I can’t wait to continue the adventure with you.
Farquhar completes his big-league career having appeared in 253 games and compiled a 99 ERA+ and 2.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He spent time in the majors with the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, and Chicago White Sox.
Farquhar is perhaps best known for suffering an aneurysm following a relief appearance in April 2018. We wrote about his recovery back in the spring:
Farquhar, fortunately, escaped with his life and without lasting damage. He resumed normal household tasks -- washing the dishes, doing the laundry -- within days of being discharged. Nearly 10 months later, and thanks to the support of his wife (with whom he has three kids) and their families, he's back to where he was physically -- a process that required him to rebuild his strength. "We had to start from square one -- band work, balance … I didn't touch a weight for a couple weeks," he told CBS Sports. "The first weights were very, very light and it was shocking."
Farquhar will join the White Sox as a minor-league pitching instructor, the team announced.
