Major League Baseball's regular season has arrived, and with it, inevitably so will questions about how fans can watch their favorite teams in action. CBS Sports is here to help, providing all the information you need so that you can tune into the season-opening contest between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rockies were one of the worst teams in the majors last season, winning just 59 games and finishing with a losing record for the fifth consecutive year. The Diamondbacks didn't have an impressive regular season, winning 84 games to qualify as a wild-card, but they made up for it by winning the National League pennant. The D-backs then lost in the World Series to the Texas Rangers.

With that background of the way, let's get to the pertinent information.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Date: Thursday, March 28 | Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Field (Phoenix, AZ)

Live stream: Fubo (try for free), MLB.TV | TV: Team broadcast networks

Probable pitchers: LHP Kyle Freeland (COL) vs. RHP Zac Gallen (ARI)

Odds: COL +196; ARI -240; over/under: 8.5

Storylines

Rockies: Believe it or not, last season marked the first time the Rockies have lost more than 100 games. Part of that included going 3-10 against the Diamondbacks. The Rockies' pitching staff, in particular, performed poorly. Colorado's pitchers ranked last in MLB in ERA and opponents' average, among other notable statistics. The Rockies spent the winter adding a few recognizable names to their staff, including right-handers Cal Quantrill and Dakota Hudson.

Diamondbacks: The Diamondbacks' impressive turnaround last season was led in part by outfielder Corbin Carroll, who became the first rookie in MLB history to notch 25-plus home runs and 50-plus stolen bases. Arizona had a busy offseason, as they signed Eduardo Rodriguez, Joc Pederson, and Randal Grichuk while trading for Eugenio Suárez. The National League has not had a repeat pennant winner since the 2017-18 Los Angeles Dodgers.