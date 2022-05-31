Mickey Callaway, who was placed on Major League Baseball's ineligible list last May following the conclusion of the league's investigation into his alleged lewd behavior toward five women, was fired by the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League on Monday after he managed them to a 16-17 start.

Callaway, 47 years old, had served as the manager of the New York Mets during the 2018-19 seasons. He was fired at the conclusion of the 2019 season, though he later found work by joining the Los Angeles Angels as their pitching coach. (Callaway had originally risen up the ladder by serving as the now-Cleveland Guardians' pitching coach during the 2013-17 seasons.)

Callaway held that position until The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang published details about his history of inappropriate conduct toward women in sports media in February 2021. (You can read their story by clicking here, but be warned that it contains accounts of harassment.) Here's part of what they wrote:

"Mickey Callaway, the former New York Mets manager and current pitching coach for the Los Angeles Angels, aggressively pursued at least five women who work in sports media, sending three of them inappropriate photographs and asking one of them to send nude photos in return. He sent them unsolicited electronic messages and regularly commented on their appearance in a manner that made them uncomfortable. In one instance, he thrust his crotch near the face of a reporter as she interviewed him. In another, he told one of the women that if she got drunk with him he'd share information about the Mets."

MLB's investigation into Callaway's behavior determined that he had violated the league's policies, leading commissioner Rob Manfred to place him on the ineligible list as a result. Callaway is not allowed to work for any MLB team or for the league itself until the end of the 2022 season, at earliest.

The Acereros have since announced Matías Carrillo as Callaway's successor.