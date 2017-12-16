Dodgers acquire Matt Kemp, massive salary relief in five-player trade with Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers had been quiet this offseason. That changed on Saturday.

The Dodgers and Atlanta Braves pulled off one heck of a deal, with left fielder Matt Kemp heading back to Los Angeles and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, infielder Charlie Culberson and pitchers Brandon McCarthy and Scott Kazmir going to Atlanta along with cash considerations.

That's a swap of five players and a lot of bad contracts. The Braves also announced that Gonzalez will be designated for assignment, freeing him to sign as a free agent with a team of his choosing.

Believe it or not, both sides have clear motivations for this deal. For the Dodgers, it's all about getting underneath the luxury tax in advance of the 2018 season.

Sources: Trade is effectively cash-neutral overall, but will get #Dodgers under $197M luxury-tax threshold for 2018. Kemp’s money spread out over two years. Three players #Braves getting all one-year guys. ATL will designate Gonzalez for assignment, enabling him to be free agent. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 16, 2017

The Dodgers effectively slashed Gonzalez's ($21.5 million), Kazmir's ($16 million), and McCarthy's ($10 million) expiring contracts from their payroll. Taking on Kemp's $21.5 million in 2018 and 2019 obviously eats into those savings a bit, but the Dodgers nonetheless accomplished their goal without harming their big-league roster. Gonzalez had no spot on the roster with Cody Bellinger ascending to claim first base as his own, and neither McCarthy nor Kazmir was guaranteed a rotation spot (or the health to pursue one).

In Kemp, the Dodgers get another above-average hitter (see his 110 OPS+ since leaving the San Diego Padres), albeit in the form of one of baseball's worst defensive outfielders. It's unclear exactly what the Dodgers have in mind for Kemp, but he figures to see most of his action in left field as a means of stomaching his glove.

#Braves’ logic, per sources: Clear Kemp’s 2019 salary of $21.5M. Create spot for Acuna at some point, improving LF defense. McCarthy joins rotation, Kazmir lottery ticket, Culberson backup SS. Gonzalez/McCarthy/Kazmir salaries all go off the books after this year. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 16, 2017

On the Braves' side of things, they effectively gain a few lottery tickets, in McCarthy and Kazmir, as well as a cheap utility infielder in Charlie Culberson. This trade also enables them to promote top prospect Ronald Acuna if and when they feel the need to -- be it Opening Day, or once the Super Two threshold passes.