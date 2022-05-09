For the first time ever, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be wearing special on-field Pride caps as the franchise celebrates its ninth annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodgers Stadium on June 3. On June 11, the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will make history as they become the first two teams to wear Pride caps in the same game.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are proud to stand with and recognize the LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles and globally," Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said in a press release. "The Dodgers have a history of breaking barriers and we're proud to be a part of another chapter in MLB history as the Dodgers and Giants each wear their team's pride caps on June 11. While our organizations have a long-storied rivalry on the field, we stand together when it comes to equality for all."

Erik Braverman, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Broadcasting added, "The Dodgers annual Pride Night has become one of the most anticipated nights of the season," Dodgers Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Broadcasting Erik Braverman added. "I am incredibly proud to have the added element of the on-field caps this year. I look forward to sharing these historic games with members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies."

In addition, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation will donate 50 percent of their proceeds of a 50/50 raffle to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which provides services and program to aid LGBT individuals.

The Giants became the first MLB team to wear a Pride colors on the field during an MLB game last year.