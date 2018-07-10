Dodgers surprise slugger Max Muncy will participate in 2018 Home Run Derby

At long last, we now know the identity of one player who will participate in this year's Home Run Derby.

During a radio interview Monday afternoon, Los Angeles Dodgers surprise slugger Max Muncy confirmed he will indeed take his hacks in the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park next week. MLB confirmed the news shortly thereafter.

Watch out D.C.



Breakout slugger Mad Max Muncy will participate in the @TMobile #HRDerby. pic.twitter.com/OVKhGlNSHO — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2018

Muncy was not selected to the All-Star Game this year, but he is on the Final Vote ballot.

The 27-year-old Muncy is hitting .270/.407/.610 with 20 home runs in 67 games this season. He came into the season as a career .195 hitter in 96 big-league games, and his minor-league career best is 25 home runs in 140 games way back in 2013. Muncy hit 12 home runs in 2017 and 10 home runs in 2016 while in the minors.

The Dodgers originally signed Muncy early last year, after he released by the Athletics during spring training. He was so far out of the team's plans he didn't even get September call-up last year. Once Justin Turner and Corey Seager went down earlier this season, the Dodgers call up Muncy for infield support and he's hit so much they've had no choice but to keep him in the lineup.

A total of eight players will participate in the Home Run Derby this season, as always. We know more players who will not participate (Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge) than players who will participate (Muncy). The entire Home Run Derby field will be announced in the coming days.