The first matchup of a three-game series takes place at Busch Stadium when the St. Louis Cardinals (47-42) and Los Angeles Dodgers (56-29) face off on Tuesday night. The Dodgers are rolling into this MLB on TBS contest and have won seven games in a row. The Cardinals have also won two straight games. Mitch White (1-1, 3.38) is starting for Los Angeles, while Matthew Liberatore (2-1, 4.74 ERA) gets the nod for St. Louis.

The first pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET from St. Louis. Los Angeles is the -160 money line favorite (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while St. Louis is a +135 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals money line: Los Angeles -160, St. Louis +135

Dodgers vs. Cardinals run-line: St. Louis +1.5 (-125)

Dodgers vs. Cardinals over-under: nine runs

LAD: Under is 5-1-2 in Dodgers' last eight overall

STL: Cardinals are 5-0 in their last five vs. National League West



Why you should back the Dodgers



Right fielder Mookie Betts is an outstanding hitter with great bat control. Betts has terrific plate coverage and has a smooth swing as the six-time All-Star owns home-run power and run-producing abilities. Betts is hitting .272 with 20 home runs and 46 RBI. On July 7, he went 2-for-3 with two solo homers.

Shortstop Trea Turner has outstanding bat speed with great awareness of the strike zone. Turner is a pure hitter with the ability to consistently drive in runs. The two-time All-Star is batting .301 with 11 home runs and ranks sixth in the league in RBI (61). In his last outing, he was 2-for-5 with two runs driven in.

Why you should back the Cardinals

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having a phenomenal first half of the season. Goldschmidt has showcased his ability to constantly produce offense as the seven-time All-Star is second in the league in batting average (.335), tied for fourth in RBI (65), and tied for 14th in home runs (19). He's a good athlete who also plays solid defense in the corner.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado has been a consistent force both in the field and at the plate. Arenado owns a superb glove and can deliver darts with ease across the diamond. The seven-time All-Star makes solid contact due to his outstanding hands as his batting average is .292 with 17 home runs and 55 RBI.

