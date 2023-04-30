The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals will go head-to-head on Sunday for the final leg of a three-game series between these two NL rivals. The Dodgers (15-13) took the first two games of the series and will be looking to complete the sweep at home. Meanwhile, the Cardinals (10-18) desperately need a win to get things turned around after a tough start to the season. Los Angeles will have Noah Syndergaard (0-3, 6.58 ERA) on the mound, while St. Louis will turn to Jake Woodford (1-2, 5.47 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles is the -145 favorite on the money line (risk $145 to win $100), while St. Louis is the +122 underdog in the latest Dodgers vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 10. Before locking in any Cardinals vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals money line: Dodgers -145, Cardinals +122

Dodgers vs. Cardinals over/under: 10 runs

Dodgers vs. Cardinals run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+130)

LAD: The Dodgers are 6-1 SU in their last seven home games against the Cardinals

STL: The total has gone Under in four of the last six Cardinals games

Why you should back the Dodgers

Syndergaard, a former All-Star who looked like one of the game's most talented pitchers early in his career with the Mets, has battled injuries over the years. Without the power stuff that once made him a force, he's reached a phase of his career where he's had to reinvent himself. He's managed a trio of quality starts this year to go along with a pair of bad outings.

However, the Los Angeles offense leads the NL in home runs (47) and ranks fourth in runs scored (140) thanks to strong early performances by Max Muncy, James Outman, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. And while Mookie Betts is off to a sluggish start by his standards, it feels like it's only a matter of time before the six-time All-Star and former AL MVP comes around.

Why you should back the Cardinals

Woodford is transitioning into a full-time starting role after working as a long reliever/spot starter in recent years. The 26-year-old had a 2.23 ERA over 48 1/3 innings in 27 appearances last year. However, he only struck out 24 and continues to be a pitch-to-contact righty.

Meanwhile, Paul Goldschmidt is following up his NL MVP season last year with another strong campaign. He's slashing .308/.410/.519 with four home runs, 14 RBI and three stolen bases over 27 games this season. Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman are the only two regulars on the St. Louis roster with an OPS over .900.

