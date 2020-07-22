Watch Now: Surprise Team of 2020 MLB Season ( 1:03 )

The Los Angeles Dodgers start their quest for a third consecutive National League pennant when they host the rival San Francisco Giants on Thursday's 2020 MLB Opening Day. Los Angeles has been unable to seal the deal and win its first world championship since 1988 but has been the class of the NL West and captured its seventh straight division title last year.

First pitch at Dodger Stadium is set for 10:08 p.m. ET. The Dodgers posted a 12-7 record in the 2019 season series, winning the last four contests, including three via shutout. Los Angeles is the -305 favorite on the money line in the latest Dodgers vs. Giants odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Giants vs. Dodgers picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which has simulated every pitch of Giants vs. Dodgers 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Dodgers vs. Giants. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Giants vs. Dodgers:

Giants vs. Dodgers money line: Los Angeles -305, San Francisco +246

Giants vs. Dodgers run line: Los Angeles -1.5

Giants vs. Dodgers over-under: 8 runs

SF: Scored a total of three runs in the last five meetings of 2019

LA: OF Cody Bellinger had recorded at least 25 HRs and 76 RBIs in his three MLB seasons

Why you should back the Giants

Only the Detroit Tigers (582) and Miami Marlins (615) scored fewer runs last season than San Francisco (678), which likely will struggle again in 2019, at least early on. Six-time All-Star and former NL MVP Buster Posey elected to skip the season due to coronavirus concerns, 2019 team RBI leader Kevin Pillar (87) was not re-signed, and veteran run-producers Evan Longoria (69 RBIs) and Brandon Belt (57) may not be available for MLB Opening Day 2020 due to oblique and heel injuries, respectively.

However, the Giants are hoping for big things from Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Boston Red Sox legend and Hall-of-Famer Carl Yastrzemski. The 29-year-old outfielder from Vanderbilt made his major-league debut last season and did not disappoint, hitting 21 homers and driving in 55 runs in 107 games.

Why you should back the Dodgers

Two-thirds of Los Angeles' outfield will be patrolled by MVPs, as Bellinger won the NL version of the award last year, while the newly acquired Mookie Betts took home the AL trophy in 2018. One of the only things missing from Bellinger's trophy case is one for the Word Series, as the 25-year-old already has won the NL Rookie of the Year (2017), the aforementioned NL MVP, the NL Championship Series MVP (2018), a Gold Glove 2019), and a Silver Slugger Award (2019).

Already rich in talent, the Dodgers got even wealthier over the winter by acquiring Betts, who obtained numerous awards and accolades over the last four seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Despite his well-documented postseason issues, Clayton Kershaw still is an impressive regular-season pitcher and comes off his sixth campaign with at least 16 victories.

How to make Giants vs. Dodgers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation says San Francisco's relief corps will allow more than two runs over three innings, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Dodgers? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Dodgers spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that returned over $1,400 on MLB picks last year.