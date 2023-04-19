The Los Angeles Dodgers (9-9) will try to pick up a series victory when they face the New York Mets (11-7) on Wednesday afternoon. Los Angeles dropped Monday's series opener in an 8-6 final, but the Dodgers responded with a 5-0 win on Tuesday. This is the final game of a six-game homestand for the Dodgers, as they will open a seven-game road trip on Thursday.

First pitch at Dodger Stadium is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) and the over/under is 8.5 in the latest Dodgers vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll.

Now, the model has dialed in on Dodgers vs. Mets and revealed its predictions and best bets. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Mets vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Mets money line: Dodgers -130, Mets +110

Dodgers vs. Mets over/under: 8.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Mets run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+130)

LAD: The Dodgers are 8-4 in their last 12 home games vs. New York

NYM: The Mets are 4-1 in their last five road games

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles picked up its first shutout win of the season on Tuesday, putting an end to New York's season-best, five-game winning streak. The Dodgers held New York to just four hits, while veteran designated hitter J.D. Martinez smashed two home runs and drove in four runs. Rookie center fielder James Outman's strong start to the season continued as well, finishing with a pair of hits to boost his season batting average to .288.

First baseman Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles with 23 hits, three home runs and seven RBI through his first 71 at-bats this year. He is facing New York starter Max Scherzer, who allowed eight combined earned runs against the Marlins and Brewers in his first two appearances of 2023. Scherzer comes into this game with a disappointing 4.41 ERA.

Why you should back the Mets

While Scherzer struggled in his first two starts, he responded by throwing five scoreless innings against San Diego in his most recent appearance, allowing just one hit. He has a 2.59 ERA in 16 career appearances against the Dodgers and is 7-3 with a 2.63 ERA in 14 career starts at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles is sending Noah Syndergaard to the mound following a mediocre start to the season.

He is still trying to regain his form since Tommy John surgery and rehab cost him nearly two full seasons. Syndergaard is 0-2 with a 5.63 ERA this season, and his fastball is nearly 10 mph slower than during his prime when he pitched for the Mets. New York's offense is led by first baseman Pete Alonso, who is batting .292 with eight home runs and 15 RBI.

How to make Dodgers vs. Mets picks

