National League West foes square off on Sunday Night Baseball when the San Diego Padres (61-49) travel to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-33). Los Angeles is looking to win its seventh straight game and sweep San Diego. The Dodgers have won 16 of the last 18 games against the Padres. Tyler Anderson (12-1, 2.89 ERA) will be on the mound for Los Angeles, while Yu Darvish (10-4, 3.30 ERA) gets the start for the Padres.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is listed at -135 on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Dodgers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Padres vs. Dodgers money line: Los Angeles -135, San Diego +115

Padres vs. Dodgers run-line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+150)

Padres vs. Dodgers over-under: 8.5 runs

SD: The Padres are 5-2 in their last seven overall

LAD: The under is 7-0 in the Dodgers' last seven during Game 3 of a series

Why you should back the Dodgers

First baseman Freddie Freeman is a complete hitter with superb confidence and awareness at the plate. Freeman has power to all parts of the field with run-producing abilities. The six-time All-Star plays good defense in the corner with quality instincts. Freeman ranks third in the league in batting average (.322), tied for 12th in RBIs (69), and seventh in OPS (.925). He also has 15 home runs.

Will Smith is an exceptional athlete from behind the plate with a strong throwing arm. Smith is great at framing pitches and doesn't let much get past him. The 27-year-old can hit for power and average with his compact swing. Smith is hitting .273 along with 16 home runs and 59 RBIs. In last night's win, he went 2-for-2 with a solo homer and a two-run single.

Why you should back the Padres

Third baseman Manny Machado has been an impact player on both sides of the game. Machado is a reliable defender with a cannon for an arm and quality range. He possesses great bat speed, plate coverage, and power in his swing. The six-time All-Star's batting average is .293 with 19 homers and 60 RBIs. He's recorded a hit in four straight matchups.

Newly acquired right fielder Juan Soto is an electric slugger in the lineup for San Diego. Soto has a complete approach at the dish, with no real holes in his swing. The 23-year-old phenom can hit for power and spray the ball anywhere on the diamond with ease. Soto has hammered 20 home runs with 46 RBIs. The two-time All-Star has recorded a hit in all four games as a Padre thus far.

