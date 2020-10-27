The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are set to square off in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series on Tuesday night. The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2, and are one win away from their first championship in 32 years. The action will be taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with the Dodgers serving as the home team.

The Dodgers haven't won the World Series since the Kirk Gibson home run back in 1988 against the Oakland Athletics. This will be the Rays third elimination game of the postseason after Game 5 in the ALDS vs. the Yankees and ALCS Game 7 vs. the Astros.

Now, let's set the scene for Game 6 with some essentials.

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 26 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: LAD -125; TBR +125; O/U: 8

Pitchers: RHP Tony Gonsolin vs. LHP Blake Snell

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Dodgers will send Gonsolin to the mound with a chance to pitch the Dodgers to a World Series title. This will be his second appearance in the Fall Classic. In Game 2 (TB 6, LAD 4), he was used as an opener and threw just 1 1/3 innings of work where he gave up a solo home run, struck out one and walked one. He 16 of his 29 pitches for strikes and recorded a first-pitch strike on four of the six batters that he faced. Gonsolin will be making his fourth appearance this postseason. Despite a strong regular season, the rookie right-hander has struggled to match his performance in the playoffs.

Snell will also be making his second appearance this series. In his Game 2 start, Snell's lone mistake was a two-run homer to Chris Taylor in the fifth inning. Otherwise, Snell held the Dodgers lineup hitless up until then. The 2018 AL Cy Young winner threw 49 of his 88 pitches for strikes while inducing 13 swinging strikes. As our own Mike Axisa points out, the Rays must get a lengthy start from Snell in Game 6 if they hope to come back against the Dodgers. Snell will be making his sixth appearance of the playoffs. In his first five, he compiled a 3.33 ERA and struck out 28 batters in 24 1/3 innings.

Prediction

The Dodgers will seal the deal Tuesday night. We're going to give them the nod, 6-3.