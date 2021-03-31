The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies will kick off their 2021 seasons at Coors Field on April 1. The reigning World Series champion Dodgers enter the year looking for their ninth consecutive NL West title, while the Rockies are looking to avoid falling into their third straight losing season.

The Dodgers will send ace Clayton Kershaw to the mound to make his ninth career Opening Day start. Rockies right-hander German Marquez gets the nod for Colorado, becoming the sixth pitcher in franchise history to start consecutive Opening Days, joining Jon Gray, Ubaldo Jimenez, Mike Hampton, Darryl Kile, and Kevin Ritz.

You can find the full MLB Opening Day 2021 schedule here.

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Date: Thursday, April 1 |Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

TV: ESPN

Probable pitchers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (LAD) vs. RHP German Marquez (COL)

Odds: LAD -213; COL +193; O/U: 11

Storylines

Dodgers: In 2021, the Dodgers will look to become the first team since the 1999 New York Yankees to repeat as World Series champions. L.A. enters this season returning most of their core from the 2020 team that helped bring end the 32-year title drought. They'll also have the new addition of Trevor Bauer to the already impressive World Series champion rotation and veteran lefty David Price will return after he opted out of the 2020 season. For the Dodgers, there's no doubt that they'll once again be one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this year.

Rockies: The Rockies are coming off consecutive fourth-place finishes in the NL West, and the 2021 season doesn't offer a whole lot of promise for the club. Colorado's farm system is thinned out and there's absolutely no direction from the front office following the trade of franchise superstar Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason. After reaching the postseason in 2017 and 2018, the Rockies have fallen to the likes of rebuilding clubs and there doesn't appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel.