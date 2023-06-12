The Los Angeles Angels have signed a familiar name out of the independent leagues. On Monday, the Angels purchased longtime big-league infielder Daniel Murphy's contract from the Atlantic League's Long Island Ducks, the Ducks announced. Murphy will join the Salt Lake Bees, the Halos' Triple-A affiliate, according to the New York Post.

"Daniel made the most of his time with the Ducks," Ducks president and GM Michael Pfaff said in a statement. "We want to thank him for his hard work with the Flock, congratulate him on this exciting opportunity and wish him the best of luck with the Angels."

Murphy, now 38, last played in the big leagues in 2020, and he did not play anywhere from 2021-22. He slashed .331/.410/.451 with nine doubles and two home runs in 37 games with the Ducks before hooking on with the Angels. To replace Murphy on the roster, the Ducks signed his former New York Mets teammate, infielder Ruben Tejada.

In 2020, his last MLB season, Murphy authored a .236/.275/.333 batting line with three home runs in 40 games with the Colorado Rockies. During his peak from 2014-18, Murphy went to three All-Star Games with the Mets and Washington Nationals, hitting .309/.357/.495 and averaging 41 doubles and 18 home runs per season. He was one of the best pure hitters in the sport.

Murphy is perhaps best known for his legendary performance in the 2015 postseason. He helped the Mets win the National League pennant and slashed .328/.391/.724 with seven home runs in 14 games, and went deep in a record six consecutive postseason games. Murphy was named NLCS MVP after going 9 for 17 (.529) with a homer in each game in the sweep of the Chicago Cubs.

The Angels are 36-31 and 6.5 games out in the AL West, and 1.5 games out of the third and final American League wild-card spot. They have the sport's longest postseason drought and desperately want to reach the postseason this year, partly because it's their best hope of retaining Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani will be a free agent after the season and has said he wants to play for a contender.

Murphy played first and second bases with the Ducks, but at age 38 and with the new rules limiting infield shifts, he would likely be relegated to first base (or DH) in the big leagues. Four players have started at least 14 games at first base for the Halos (Brandon Drury, Jake Lamb, Matt Thaiss, Jared Walsh) and they've combined to hit a weak .226/.286/.367 with eight home runs.

It's unclear whether the Angels are simply giving Murphy an audition in Triple-A, or if they're planning to call him up after a few tune-up games. Los Angeles has only 767 plate appearances from lefties this year (289 by Ohtani), the fourth fewest in baseball. Murphy might be able to solve the team's first base and lineup-balance issues. If nothing else, a minor league deal is a zero-risk move.