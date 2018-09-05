Fan hit in face by foul ball during White Sox game, taken to Chicago hospital

A fan was hit in the face by a foul ball and taken to the hospital in the ninth inning of the Detroit Tigers-Chicago White Sox game Tuesday night.

The fan, a middle-aged male, was transported to Rush University Medical Center for treatment according to a White Sox spokesperson. The man was sitting in the first row on the first base side at Guaranteed Rate Field when he was struck by Jeimer Candelario's line drive to lead off the Tigers in the ninth.

His seat was well beyond where the netting extends to the end of the camera box past the dugout.

The game was held up for a couple minutes while he was treated at his seat. He eventually walked away under his own power, escorted by stadium personnel.

"I was scared and I hope everything is good for him," Candelario said. "I think he tried to turn away from and it just moved back and the ball hit him. I don't know what part of the face it hit. It's sad."

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire didn't see the impact, but said he saw Candelario's foul ball "hook and then I heard everybody yell."

"That's the scary part of the game," Gardenhire said. "This is very fast game and they hit the ball very hard. That's the worst feeling in the world when you're sitting in that dugout and see a line drive go into the stands. I think it hit a gentleman and hopefully he's OK. I know it got him pretty good from what they said."

In 2015, Major League Baseball made the recommendation for all teams to extend their netting from the area behind home plate to the beginning of each dugout, after a fan sustained a serious head injury at Fenway Park after being hit by a broken bat.

During this past offseason, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Rays announced that they would extend the protective netting behind the dugouts in their ballparks, meaning all 30 MLB teams will have decided to exceed MLB's recommendations for enhanced safety from 2015.