Former Cuban star and Phillies pitcher Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez dies at 34

Right-hander Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez, a former Cuban star who played with the Phillies in 2014, has died. He was 34.

The Phillies are saddened to learn about the passing of former pitcher Miguel Alfredo González. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 24, 2017

Jorge Ebro of El Nuevo Herald reports Gonzalez was killed in a car crash in Havana, Cuba.

Gonzalez played for the Vaqueros de La Habana team in Cuba from 2004-12, throwing 596 innings with a 3.78 ERA. He had a 3.00 ERA in 338 2/3 innings at his peak from 2008-11.

In 2013, Gonzalez defected to Mexico, and he eventually signed a three-year contract worth $12 million with the Phillies. He reportedly agreed to a much larger contract before a pre-signing physical revealed some red flags. Gonzalez only appeared in six games with Philadelphia due to arm trouble, allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings in 2014.

The Phillies released Gonzalez following spring training in 2016. He had not pitched since.