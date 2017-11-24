Former Cuban star and Phillies pitcher Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez dies at 34

Gonzalez was reportedly killed in a car crash in Cuba

Right-hander Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez, a former Cuban star who played with the Phillies in 2014, has died. He was 34. 

Jorge Ebro of El Nuevo Herald reports Gonzalez was killed in a car crash in Havana, Cuba.

Gonzalez played for the Vaqueros de La Habana team in Cuba from 2004-12, throwing 596 innings with a 3.78 ERA. He had a 3.00 ERA in 338 2/3 innings at his peak from 2008-11.

In 2013, Gonzalez defected to Mexico, and he eventually signed a three-year contract worth $12 million with the Phillies. He reportedly agreed to a much larger contract before a pre-signing physical revealed some red flags. Gonzalez only appeared in six games with Philadelphia due to arm trouble, allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings in 2014.

The Phillies released Gonzalez following spring training in 2016. He had not pitched since.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

