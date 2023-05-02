Days after Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez exited his start against the Cleveland Guardians with an elbow injury, the pitcher told reporter Danielle Allentuck that he'll require Tommy John surgery. Allentuck adds that the surgery has not yet been scheduled. Such a procedure would cost Márquez the rest of the 2023 season and likely part of 2024.

The club placed him on the 10-day injured list last week. The start he made Wednesday against Cleveland was his first after returning from a two-week stint on the injured list with right forearm inflammation. Márquez missed about a month with arm inflammation late in 2019. That was his only visit to the injured list with an arm injury prior to this season.

Colorado designated José Ureña for assignment earlier this week and they're also without Antonio Senzatela, who is rehabbing from knee surgery last September. The Rockies are not blessed with much pitching depth and losing Márquez for any length of time would take a bite out of an already thin rotation.

The 28-year-old Márquez this season has a 4.95 ERA and a 5.67 K/BB ratio in four starts this season. He allowed three runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings against Cleveland before exiting the game. Márquez has a 5.07 ERA at Coors Field and a 3.78 ERA on the road in his career.

On the season, the last-place Rockies are now 9-20 record and an NL-worst minus-54 run differential.