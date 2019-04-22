Gio Gonzalez is a free agent again, and these four teams could use the lefty in their rotations

Veteran lefty Gio Gonzalez had been toiling in the minors for the Yankees, but the team on Monday opted to cut him loose rather than add him to the 25-man roster. That means Gonzalez is now a free agent and available for hire.

Now 33, he's coming off a 2018 season in which he put up a 4.21 ERA/100 ERA+ and 1.85 K/BB ratio across 32 starts for the Nationals and Brewers. Gonzalez also made a pair of NLCS starts for Milwaukee. In the minors for the Yankees this season, he put up a 6.00 ERA and has allowed 19 hits in 15 innings. That Gonzalez struggled in the minors and that the Yankees -- presently without Luis Severino in the rotation and with 38-year-old CC Sabathia in it -- opted to let Gonzalez go doesn't exactly bode well.

That said, a handful of teams could potentially use Gonzalez. While he's certainly not as good as fellow lefty free agent Dallas Keuchel, Gonzalez will come cheaper and he's much closer to game-ready thanks to that minor-league stint. Here's brief look at four of those teams:

Milwaukee Brewers

There's some familiarity here, as noted above. More to the point, the Brewers right now have a rotation ERA of 5.62, and among NL teams only the Mets' starters (see below) have fared worse. Freddy Peralta recently hit the injured list with shoulder issues, Brent Suter is out for the season, and Jimmy Nelson is still something of an unknown quantity as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Throw in the free agent loss of Wade Miley, and the Brewers are thin when it comes to starters.

New York Mets

The Mets recently scouted Gonzalez in Buffalo, which obviously suggests a genuine interest. There's an obvious need even after Jacob deGrom returns from the injured list. The Mets are presently carrying Jason Vargas in the rotation, and there's little hope that he's a viable fixture for a team with designs on contention. As well, deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler, and Steven Matz have substantial injury histories, and expecting something close to full seasons from them is likely wish-casting. The Mets could put Seth Lugo in the rotation, but that in turn would leave a void in the bullpen.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies were among the most active teams this past offseason, and they're heavily committed to contending in 2019. The Phils right now are 12th in the NL in rotation ERA, and they've been strongly linked to Keuchel. No doubt, Gabe Kapler could use a stabilizing presence behind Aaron Nola, Jake Arrieta, and Zach Eflin. Can Vince Velasquez remain healthy and effective? Can Jerad Eickhoff pin down the back end? Gonzalez could be a theoretical solution to those concerns. The Phillies' need for him isn't as acute as the Brewers' or Mets' but it's there.

Boston Red Sox

When the Red Sox re-upped with Nathan Eovaldi there were fully aware of the health risks. Now Eovaldi, after struggling through four starts, is on the IL with a loose body in his elbow. If that injury sidelines him for a long stretch or cascades into something more serious, then Dave Dombrowski might need to turn up some rotation help. The Red Sox's system is very thin right now when it comes to ready replacements, and Gonzalez's being close to game ready could be appealing to Boston.