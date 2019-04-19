Mets' Jacob deGrom placed on injured list; will undergo MRI on 'barking' elbow

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is headed back to the injured list and back to New York for an MRI after experiencing "barking" elbow discomfort, manager Mickey Callaway said Friday, per Newsday's Tim Healey. DeGrom's right elbow apparently started acting up while the pitcher played catch on Friday.

An update on Jacob deGrom. pic.twitter.com/gHpHAz7zOb — New York Mets (@Mets) April 19, 2019

"We're not sure exactly what it is, so we want to get it checked out," Callaway said. "He's just a little tender in the elbow. We don't know if it's just from general fatigue. So we're being overly cautious at this point. We have 90 percent of the season left and feel no reason to push him too much at this point. There's just no reason to do it."

His next scheduled start was bumped back a day, from Friday to Saturday after dealing with strep throat. Now, his Saturday start against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium is being pushed back while the Mets await the MRI results.

The reigning National League Cy Young winner carried over his brilliance from last season into 2019 with two wins in his first two games, striking out 24 and surrendering no runs against the Nationals and Marlins. But then, deGrom didn't look like himself in his two most recent starts against the Twins and Braves. He lost both games, giving up a total of nine earned runs, which brought his season ERA to 3.68.

DeGrom, who signed a five-year, $137.5 million extension just before the start of the season, has previously undergone Tommy John surgery in 2010.