Mets' Jacob deGrom placed on injured list; will undergo MRI on 'barking' elbow
The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner already had Tommy John surgery in 2010
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is headed back to the injured list and back to New York for an MRI after experiencing "barking" elbow discomfort, manager Mickey Callaway said Friday, per Newsday's Tim Healey. DeGrom's right elbow apparently started acting up while the pitcher played catch on Friday.
"We're not sure exactly what it is, so we want to get it checked out," Callaway said. "He's just a little tender in the elbow. We don't know if it's just from general fatigue. So we're being overly cautious at this point. We have 90 percent of the season left and feel no reason to push him too much at this point. There's just no reason to do it."
His next scheduled start was bumped back a day, from Friday to Saturday after dealing with strep throat. Now, his Saturday start against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium is being pushed back while the Mets await the MRI results.
The reigning National League Cy Young winner carried over his brilliance from last season into 2019 with two wins in his first two games, striking out 24 and surrendering no runs against the Nationals and Marlins. But then, deGrom didn't look like himself in his two most recent starts against the Twins and Braves. He lost both games, giving up a total of nine earned runs, which brought his season ERA to 3.68.
DeGrom, who signed a five-year, $137.5 million extension just before the start of the season, has previously undergone Tommy John surgery in 2010.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Polanco eyeing return to Pirates
Polanco is itching to rejoin the Pirates after a severe shoulder injury
-
Royals, White Sox suspensions handed out
Keller hit Anderson with a pitch before benches cleared on Wednesday
-
Injury-riddled Yankees add veteran 1B
The Yankees have been bit by the injury bug and could use some help at first base and left...
-
Gamel spikes Red Bull before chugging
MLB players are superstitious, but you gotta wonder what this does for Gamel
-
Dodgers move Urias to pen after gem
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explains how he plans to use the lefty out of the bullpen
-
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Cubs vs. Diamondbacks on Friday afternoon 10,000...