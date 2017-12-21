Indians, free-agent 1B Yonder Alonso reportedly agree to two-year deal

The Indians reportedly agreed to sign free-agent first baseman Yonder Alonso on Wednesday. Bob Nightengale first reported the deal, and Ken Rosenthal later confirmed -- adding that it's a two-year deal worth a total of $16 million. Mark Feinsand adds that Alonso's deal also includes a vesting option for 2020 valued at $8 million. The contract is pending a physical.

Alonso, who turns 31 in early April, is coming off a 2017 season in which he batted .266/.365/.501 (133 OPS+) with 28 home runs in 142 games for the Athletics and Mariners. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 109 across parts of eight big-league seasons.

Alsonso's success at the plate in 2017 is a bit out of step with the rest of his career. However, a more patient approach at the plate plus changes to his swing in the service of elevating the ball more mean his strides might be sustainable. In any event, the Indians are betting that he can keep it up. Alonso was once a top-10 overall pick, so this kind of breakout has long been expected from him.

Cleveland found itself in need of a first baseman after incumbent Carlos Santana agreed to a surprise deal with the Phillies last week. The Indians are coming off a 102-win season and consecutive playoff appearances, so Alonso joins a roster that's expected to contend for the World Series.