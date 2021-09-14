The Minnesota Twins welcome the Cleveland Indians to town for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday. Two of the three contests will take place in double-header fashion on Tuesday, with the first game scheduled for an afternoon start. Cleveland enjoyed a day off Monday following three straight losses to the Milwaukee Brewers. Minnesota travels back home following a makeup game against the New York Yankees on Monday.

Indians vs. Twins money line: Twins -121, Indians +110

Indians vs. Twins over-under: 6.5 runs

Indians vs. Twins run line: Twins -1.5

CLE: The Indians are 33-36 in 2021 road games

MIN: The Twins are 33-38 at home this season



Why you should back the Indians

Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie takes the ball on Tuesday afternoon, and he has been lights-out in recent days. McKenzie has a 1.00 ERA in his last four starts, with 32 strikeouts and just three walks over that span. Opponents have a lowly .243 OPS against him in those four outings, and McKenzie recently threw six innings of one-run ball against the Twins on Sept. 8.

Behind McKenzie, Cleveland has one of the best bullpens in the American League, striking out nearly 10 batters per nine innings and holding a top-three ERA (3.69) in 2021. In contrast, Minnesota's bullpen is a sore spot with a 4.48 ERA and a bottom-three mark in the American League in wins above replacement. Cleveland's offense should be able to find success, even on the road in this matinee matchup.

Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota has the edge against Cleveland in head-to-head matchups this season, winning 10 of the 16 contests between the two squads. The Twins bring a lot of power to the table, belting 204 home runs (second in the AL) and posting a .422 slugging percentage. Minnesota is also patient to the tune of an 8.8 percent walk rate, and Cleveland's offense ranks in the bottom three of the American League in hits, batting average (.235) and on-base percentage (.303).

Twins right-hander Joe Ryan takes the ball for his third career start, and he has been highly effective with a 2.25 ERA in his young career. Ryan is a bit of a mystery, but he threw seven innings while allowing one hit and no runs in his most recent outing, which happened to come against Cleveland.

