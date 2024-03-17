The Houston Astros provided two pitching updates Sunday morning and we can safely file one apiece under good news and bad news.

On the bad news front, José Urquidy has had an MRI on his elbow and the ballclub is still awaiting results (via The Athletic's Chandler Rome). The 28-year-old Urquidy was 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in only 63 innings last season after being hampered by a shoulder injury. On Saturday, Urquidy pulled himself out of a minor-league spring training game complaining of elbow pain, hence the MRI. He's long shown promise, but injuries and inconsistency have held him back.

We can balance the bad news with this, though: Justin Verlander threw a "light" bullpen Sunday and it's possible he'll progress to a live batting practice session next time out (via Rome). The 41-year-old right-hander got a late start this spring due to a balky shoulder and is working his way back. He'll start the season on the injured list, but it doesn't sound like he's too far behind at this point. Maybe a month or so.

With Verlander down and Urquidy a question mark, the Astros have three sure things in their rotation right now in Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier and Hunter Brown. J.P. France and Ronel Blanco figure to land the other two spots for the first several weeks of the season. Obviously, eventually, Verlander will rejoin the rotation and Urquidy figures to get a shot as well. Lance McCullers Jr. is still recovering from elbow surgery and Luis García had Tommy John surgery last May. This is to say that by the end of the year, the Astros could have one of the more deep rotations in baseball, but as things stand right now, they are pretty banged up.

After winning the World Series in 2022, the Astros won the AL West at 90-72 last season and lost Game 7 of the ALCS to the Rangers.