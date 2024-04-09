Washington Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray became the latest All-Star pitcher placed on the injured list on Tuesday, hitting the shelf just hours before he was scheduled to take the mound versus the San Francisco Giants. Gray, who is dealing with a flexor strain, joins an ever-growing crowd that includes Spencer Strider, Shane Bieber, and many of the game's other top pitchers over the last three-plus years.

In a corresponding move, the Nationals recalled righty Joan Adon from Triple-A Rochester to start the evening game.

Gray, 26, had struggled in his first two turns through the rotation. He had surrendered 13 runs on 15 hits in 8 1/3 innings. Additionally, he had struck out nine batters while issuing five walks. Gray made his first career All-Star Game last season, compiling full-season marks that included a 110 ERA+ and an estimated 3.1 Wins Above Replacement, according to the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.

It's unclear how long Gray will be out. As CBS Sports noted earlier on Tuesday, when the Boston Red Sox placed Nick Pivetta on the injured list with his own flexor strain, these injuries can sometimes lead to substantive absences. Here's our research:

According to Baseball Prospectus' recovery database, pitchers who experience a flexor strain miss 66 days on average. Every player's injury and recovery process is unique to themselves, so it's not quite an apple-to-apple comparison. Likewise, while flexor strains can serve as a precursor to Tommy John surgery, that may end up not being the case here.

Adon, for his part, has appeared in 27 career big-league games. He's compiled a 6.66 ERA (62 ERA+) and a 1.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 121 innings.

The Nationals entered Tuesday with a 4-6 record on the young season.