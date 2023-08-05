Justin Verlander made his first appearance with the Houston Astros on Saturday since being acquired from the New York Mets at the trade deadline. Verlander's re-debut came in a 3-1 loss against the New York Yankees (box score).

Verlander did his part, holding the Yankees to two runs on seven hits and two walks over the span of seven innings pitched. He also struck out four batters and threw 97 pitches. Verlander allowed the first run in the bottom of the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Anthony Volpe. The Astros would subsequently answer with a solo home run from second baseman Jose Altuve that tied the game at 1-1 and served as his 200th career blast.

The Yankees' other run off Verlander crossed the plate on a Jake Bauers home run that put New York up 2-1 in the fifth.

The Yankees would score one more run, courtesy of a Gleyber Torres eighth-inning solo shot, but that would come against reliever Kendall Graveman (himself a recent re-addition by the Astros).

Verlander, 40, entered Saturday possessing seasonal statistics that included a 3.15 ERA (131 ERA+) and a 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He'd been excellent as of late, compiling a 1.69 ERA in six July starts.

Verlander was a member of the Astros from August 2017 through the end of last fall's World Series. He then left the organization to sign a two-year pact (with a potential club option) with the Mets. The Astros reacquired Verlander, along with substantive cash considerations, earlier this week in exchange for outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.

The Astros and Yankees will wrap up their series on Sunday. José Urquidy is expected to make his first start since April. He'll be opposed by Carlos Rodón, himself only having recently returned from an injury.