Khris Davis agrees to two-year extension with A's, taking another impending free agent off the market

Yet another impending free agent has signed a contract extension and taken himself off the market.

Thursday afternoon the Oakland Athletics announced they have signed slugger Khris Davis to a two-year contract extension covering the 2020-21 seasons. The two-year deal is worth $33.5 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Oakland has been a special place for me since I arrived," Davis said in a statement. "I love playing here in front of our fans, and my teammates make this feel like a family. I never hid the fact that I wanted to stay in Oakland because that is how I feel and I'm glad that I can continue to call the city of Oakland my baseball home. This team has a bright future, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

CBS Sports will have more on this story shortly.