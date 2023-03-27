With the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season set to begin, the Atlanta Braves unveiled their Nike City Connect uniforms on Monday. The alternate uniforms will pay tribute to franchise icon Hank Aaron and the 49th anniversary of his 715th career home run, which was hit back in 1974.

The Braves will debut their City Connect uniforms on the field on April 8 against the San Diego Padres. April 8 is the exact date in which Aaron slugged his 715th career home run and broke Babe Ruth's career record.

Following April 8, Atlanta will wear the blue City Connect uniforms during every Saturday home game throughout the 2023 season.

"The Atlanta Braves are proud to honor Hank Aaron with our City Connect uniforms," Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said. "We are thankful to Nike, who collaborated with us on the designs as we recognized the impact that Hank continues to have on our organization while also celebrating the role of the Braves in our community."

The Braves' new jersey features a "715" graphic on the inside collar, which is in a font that pays homage to the scoreboard lights at Atlanta Stadium where Aaron hit his 715th home run. Aaron's motto and number, "Keep Swinging #44," will also be visible above the jock tag.

The Braves' cap will feature the classic "A" logo in the colors of the team's 1974 uniform. Much like the jersey, "Keep Swinging #44" will be embroidered on the green fabric under the bill of the cap.

"Over the course of its first two seasons, the Nike MLB City Connect Series has been the most successful consumer product initiative we've ever had," MLB Chief Revenue Officer Noah Garden said in a press release.

The Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers will also debut City Connect uniforms this season.