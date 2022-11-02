The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the 2022 World Series after a 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros on Tuesday. Jayme Hoskins, wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, gave fans an extra reason to cheer when she bought them a drink.

Hoskins was spotted at the game buying a full case of Yuengling, and it turned out that she bought at least 50 beers.

A Twitter user commented that when he tried to buy beer at the ballpark, the limit is four per person. Hoskins had a clever reply.

"You gotta know a guy," she said.

Game 3 was originally taking place on Monday, but it was postponed because of rain. For Philadelphia fans, it was worth the wait. Bryce Harper opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning, and that momentum carried on for the rest of the night. The Phillies registered five home runs on Tuesday, including one from Rhys Hoskins -- which was his sixth home run of the post season.

It looks like the celebration will continue, at least in the stands, as Hoskins said on social media that she is planning on buying fans beer again during Game 4 on Wednesday.

This is not the first time she's done it. On Oct. 21 when the Phillies hosted the San Diego Padres for in the NLCS, she asked who wanted to buy her a beer. It's not clear if someone did or not, but Hoskins took matters into her own hands on Oct. 23 when she bought 50 beers for section 104.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and streaming on fuboTV (try for free). The Phillies will also host Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park Game 5 on Thursday. They are just two wins away from their first World Series win since 2008.