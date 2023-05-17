New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino will his first start of the 2023 major-league season on Sunday against the Reds in Cincinnati, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday.

Severino has been on the injured list since Opening Day because of a strained lat muscle he suffered during spring training and recently completed a two-start minor-league rehab assignment.

The 29-year-old two-time All-Star is no stranger to health woes, but he's pitched at something close to an ace level when healthy. Across parts of seven MLB seasons with the Yankees, Severino owns an ERA of 3.39 (126 ERA+) and a K/BB ratio 3.92 in 107 starts and 15 relief appearances. In 19 starts and 102 innings last season, Severino pitched to a 3.18 ERA and 3.73 K/BB ratio.

Severino's pending return will be a welcome one for the Yankees, who have struggled to get reliable starting pitching behind the excellent Gerrit Cole. Right now, the Yankees rank eighth in the American League with a rotation ERA of 4.42. As well, marquee offseason pitching addition Carlos Rodón has yet to pitch for the Yankees and at present has no clear time-table for his return because of a spring forearm strain followed by a back issue. Domingo Germán is expected to be hit with a 10-game suspension after his ejection for excessive sticky stuff in Tuesday night's game.

The Yankees enter their Wednesday night road game against the Blue Jays with a record of 25-19 but in fourth place in the tough AL East.