Melvin Upton explains why he's changing his name back to B.J. Upton

Veteran outfielder Melvin Upton, formerly known as B.J. Upton, is once again B.J. Upton.

Upton's change of heart comes nearly four years after he initially made the change back to his birth name. B.J. stands for Bossman Junior, a nod to his father's Bossman nickname.

Upton went on MLB Network on Tuesday to make a the announcement. Here's his reasoning for the switch back:

"You know what, it's my wife, man, she said, 'Melvin' doesn't sound right on TV and she wants me to go back to B.J.," he said. "And everybody knows, happy wife, happy life. So we're official. It's cool."

Upton was taken with the second overall pick by the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays in the 2002 draft. He made his MLB debut with Tampa Bay in 2004 and has spent 12 seasons in the majors while playing for four teams, hitting .243/.321/.402 with 164 career home runs and 300 stolen bases.

Upton, 34, hasn't played a major league game since he was with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016. He signed a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants in April 2017, before being released in August of that year. Ahead of last season, the Cleveland Indians signed him to a minor league contract before releasing him in March 2018.