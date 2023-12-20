Adrian Houser is on the move. The Brewers are dealing the right-handed pitcher along with outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the Mets in a trade that sends minor-league right-handed pitcher Coleman Crow to the Brewers' organization, the teams confirmed Wednesay.

The big piece in the deal is Houser and though he's both started and relieved in his career, we'll call him a starter due to his split in workload to this point in his career along with the Mets' need for starting pitching at present. Houser started 21 of his 23 appearances last season, going 8-5 with a 4.12 ERA (105 ERA+), 1.39 WHIP and 96 strikeouts against 34 walks in 111 1/3 innings. His best season came in 2021, when he was 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA (128 ERA+), so while there's upside, he's most likely a mid-rotation starter.

The Mets now have six pitchers who could reasonably be considered for the Opening Day rotation, though only Kodai Senga and José Quintana seem sure things. The newly signed Luis Severino could be thrown in there, too, but his injury history will always be a concern. The others are Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi and Houser.

Of course, if everyone is healthy and throwing well -- or if the Mets add at least one more starter this offseason -- Houser could certainly be used in relief. In 32 appearances out of the bullpen in his career, he has a 1.76 ERA. It's entirely possible this is the plan for new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who has just completed a trade with his former team.

Taylor, 29, has been a part-time player in his five MLB seasons with the Brewers. He's spent time in all three outfield spots with the most innings coming in center, closely followed by right. In 972 career plate appearances, he's hit .239/.294/.451 (good for a slug-heavy 102 OPS+) with 53 doubles, 41 homers and 18 steals.

As things currently stand, the Mets have D.J. Stewart in left field, Brandon Nimmo in center and Starling Marte in right. Jeff McNeil could flip to the outfield, too, if needed, though Taylor could platoon with Stewart and that extra depth helps keep McNeil at second.

Crow, the Brewers' return, worked only 24 innings in four Double-A starts last season before injuring his UCL and undergoing Tommy John surgery. He'll miss all of 2024. In 152 career Double-A innings, he has a 4.38 ERA with 159 strikeouts. He'll turn 23 on Dec. 30 and was acquired by the Mets in the trade that sent Eduardo Escobar to the Angels last July.