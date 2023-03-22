The New York Mets have the highest payroll entering the 2023 MLB season, but it's more than just the roster that team owner Steve Cohen is spending money on. On Tuesday, the team announced it will be opening a membership-only speakeasy at Citi Field, which will be located behind the stadium's right-field wall.

The membership-only establishment will be called The Cadillac Club at Payson's, in honor of the Mets' founding owner, Joan Whitney Payson. Memberships in the first row of the Cadillac Club will cost $24,999 per seat, according to the Associated Press. If fans want to purchase seats in Rows 3 and 4, it'll cost $19,000 per seat.

The Cadillac Club is expected to seat 100 people in total, but the club will be limited to just 25 to 30 members. Members of the Cadillac Club will be allowed to purchase guest passes in order to bring other people to games. It will be an indoor space that includes a private bar along with views of the playing field, lounge seating, flat-screen TVs and personal beverage coolers. Food, wine, beer, soft drinks and other cocktails will also be provided in the membership-only area.

"Alex and I are thrilled to honor the legacy of Joan Payson with The Cadillac Club at Payson's," Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a press release. "As the original owner of the Mets and pioneer, Joan has played a significant role in our organization. We're excited to have created this first of its kind club at the ballpark with a brand like Cadillac that embodies and empowers big dreams and bold ambition.

"The Cadillac Club at Payson's will combine the rich history of the Mets with unique elements that are reminiscent of classic New York City, providing Mets fans with an experience like no other."

Payson owned the Mets from 1962 until her death in 1975.