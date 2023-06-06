An NL East battle features the New York Mets (30-30) going on the road to play the Atlanta Braves (35-24) to start their three-game series on Tuesday night. The Mets are looking to bounce back after dropping three straight to the Toronto Blue Jays. Meanwhile, Atlanta has won two games in a row. Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.92 ERA) gets the start for Atlanta. Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.74 ERA) is on the mound for the Mets.

The first pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Atlanta is listed at -165 on the money line (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Mets vs. Braves money line: Braves -170, Mets +140

Mets vs. Braves run line: Braves -1.5 (+115)

Mets vs. Braves over/under: 9.5 runs

NYM: Mets are 4-1 in their last five vs. National League East

ATL: Braves are 36-15 in their last 51 vs. National League East

Why you should back the Braves



Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is an exceptional athlete with a combination of speed and terrific power. Acuna Jr. owns great plate coverage and will spray the ball to any gap on the field. The 25-year-old also has a rocket of an arm. Acuna Jr. is fourth in the MLB in batting average (.331) with 12 home runs and 32 RBI. In his last contest, he went 3-of-5 with three singles.

First baseman Matt Olson provides Atlanta with a sound batter. Olson is able to rack up extra-base hits and dingers with ease. Additionally, the 2021 All-Star plays quality defense in the corner. He is tied for fourth in the league in home runs (17) and is eighth in RBI (43). On June 4 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, he was 2-of-5 with two base hits and one RBI. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso is a huge slugger for New York. Alonso has light-tower power and the ability to create offense with consistency. The two-time All-Star leads the majors in home runs (21) and is fifth in RBI (47). In his last contest against the Toronto Blue Jays, Alonso was 1-of-4 with a solo homer.

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo has been a solid two-way player for the Mets. Nimmo plays with good range in the outfield and will consistently make contact at the plate. The 30-year-old leads the team in batting average (.292) and hits (66) with 21 RBI. On June 6 versus the Blue Jays, Nimmo went 2-of-5 with two singles. See which team to back here.

