The New York Mets will look to even their three-game season-opening series with the Milwaukee Brewers when they meet in Game 2 on Saturday. The Brewers (1-0), who won the season opener 3-1 behind right-hander Freddy Peralta on Friday, were 43-38 on the road in 2023. The Mets (0-1), who won just 75 games a year ago, were held to just one hit by Peralta and the Milwaukee bullpen. New York finished 43-38 at home last season.

First pitch from Citi Field in New York is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The Mets lead the all-time series 85-82, including a 45-41 edge in games played at New York. New York is a -121 favorite on the money line (risk $121 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Mets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Mets vs. Brewers money line: Mets -121, Brewers +102

Mets vs. Brewers over/under: 8 runs

Mets vs. Brewers run line: Mets -1.5 (+167)

MIL: The Brewers have won eight of their last nine games against the Mets

NYM: The Mets are 4-7 in their last 11 games dating back to last season

Why you should back the Mets

New York is expected to send right-hander Luis Severino to the mound. The ninth-year veteran spent his first eight seasons with the New York Yankees. He pitched in 19 games in 2023 for the Yankees, making 18 starts and posting a 4-8 record with a 6.65 ERA. In 89.1 innings, he allowed 113 hits, 66 earned runs, 34 walks and 79 strikeouts. For his career, he has pitched in 141 games, including 125 starts, and is 54-37 with a 3.79 ERA. He has two career starts against the Brewers with no record and a 4.09 ERA with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

Right fielder Starling Marte had New York's lone hit in Friday's opener with a home run. Last season, his second with the Mets, he played in 86 games and batted .248 with seven doubles, one triple, five homers and 28 RBI. He is a career .287 hitter with 52 triples and 148 home runs in 11-plus seasons. In 72 career games against Milwaukee, he is hitting .291 with 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 44 RBI.

Why you should back the Brewers

Left-hander DL Hall will get his first-ever start for Milwaukee. Hall was part of the Corbin Burnes trade to Baltimore this past offseason. The 25-year-old is a former first-round draft pick by the Orioles in 2017. In 29 career games, including one start, he is 4-1 with one save. In 18 games a year ago, he was 3-0 with one blown save in 19.1 innings out of the bullpen. He allowed 18 hits, seven earned runs and had a 3.26 ERA.

Veteran left fielder Christian Yelich is off to a solid start to the season. In the opener, he was 3-for-4 with a homer and an RBI. In 144 games last season, Yelich batted .278, including a .447 slugging percentage, with 34 doubles, one triple, 19 homers and 76 RBI. In his 12th season at the Major League level, Yelich is a career .286 hitter with 193 homers and 706 RBI. He has always hit well against New York. In 62 career games against the Mets, he is batting .295 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 homers and 49 RBI.

