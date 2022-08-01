Monday evening brings an intriguing NL East clash. The New York Mets visit the nation's capital to take on the Washington Nationals. The matchup is the series opener at Nationals Park. The Mets are 64-37 and leading the NL East this season, with the Nationals entering at 35-68 in 2022.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET in Washington. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a -267 favorite (risk $267 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight in the latest Mets vs. Nationals odds. Before making any Nationals vs. Mets picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters Week 18 on a 20-14 roll on top-rated MLB picks, returning almost $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Nationals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Nationals vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Nationals money line: Mets -267, Nationals +215

Mets vs. Nationals over-under: 8 runs

Mets vs. Nationals run line: Mets -1.5 (-135)

NYN: The Mets are 37-23 in night games

WAS: The Nationals are 19-42 in night games

Mets vs. Nationals picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Mets

The Mets have a potent offense, but New York's projection on Monday is boosted heavily by the presence of Max Scherzer. The three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star is scheduled to pitch, and Scherzer has a 2.09 ERA this season. Scherzer also sports an impressive 0.90 WHIP with 11.4 strikeouts and only 1.6 walks per nine innings in 2022. Opponents have a .562 OPS against Scherzer, and he has been red-hot lately.

The veteran right-hander posted a 1.39 ERA in July, and Scherzer is one of the game's best hurlers. New York also has an above-average bullpen behind Scherzer. The Mets are in the top three of the National League in ERA, and New York sports a strikeout rate of more than 10 per nine innings from relief pitchers this season. Washington is last in the NL in home runs, with bottom-five marks in runs scored, stolen bases, slugging percentage and OPS. The Nationals are also sending struggling starter Patrick Corbin (4-14, 6.49 ERA) to the hill, further boosting New York's overall edge in this one.

Why you should back the Nationals

Washington's offensive profile is intriguing. At the top, the Nationals have a pair of star-level performers in Josh Bell and Juan Soto. Bell is a former All-Star with top-10 marks in hits, doubles and OPS this season. Soto, a two-time All-Star, has more walks than strikeouts with a top-five on-base percentage and a top-10 OPS this season.

The Nationals also lead the NL in strikeout avoidance this season, with above-average marks in hits, doubles, and batting average. From there, Washington can take solace in a few weaknesses of New York's offense this season. The Mets have been productive and effective overall, but New York is below the NL average in doubles, home runs, stolen bases and walks in 2022.

How to make Nationals vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 8.6 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Mets vs. Nationals? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.