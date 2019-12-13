Mets, Yoenis Cespedes restructure contract to resolve grievance, per reports

The New York Mets have been pursuing ways to create more payroll space this winter, including shopping around Jed Lowrie and Jeurys Familia with the intent of dumping their contracts. The Mets, at least for the time being, have arrived at a different solution. On Friday, the Mets reached an agreement on an amended contract with outfielder Yoenis Cespedes that will "significantly lower" his salary from $29.5 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The terms of the amendment include a resolution to the Mets' withholding pay from last season, and a reduction of more than $10 million on Cespedes' salary for 2020, per Passan. Both Major League Baseball and the union were involved in the process, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The deal stems from a grievance the team had as it pertains to how Cespedes injured himself on his ranch in May. He ended up missing the entire season as a result, with his availability for Opening Day still unknown.

Prior to the adjustment, the Mets' payroll was projected at $188 million, per Cot's Contracts, or $30 million higher than it was on Opening Day 2019. The Mets had hoped to move the contracts of Lowrie (due $11.5 million in 2019) and/or Familia (owed $11.6 million in each of the next two years) in order to create budget space, with league sources telling CBS Sports that Brodie Van Wagenen had to trim before he could make additions.

The timing of Cespedes' agreement, then, is either a coincidence, or could provide a hint at how much the Mets freed up. In recent days, they signed a pair of free agents (Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha) to deals that guaranteed them a combined $13 million.

Cespedes signed a four-year deal worth $110 million with the Mets after the 2016 season. He's dealt with injury woes throughout the life of the contract, appearing in just 119 games since. When he has played, he's been highly productive, hitting for a 132 OPS+.