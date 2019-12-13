Mets, Yoenis Cespedes restructure contract to resolve grievance, per reports
The Mets will significantly lower Cespedes' salary from the planned $29.5 million in 2020
The New York Mets have been pursuing ways to create more payroll space this winter, including shopping around Jed Lowrie and Jeurys Familia with the intent of dumping their contracts. The Mets, at least for the time being, have arrived at a different solution. On Friday, the Mets reached an agreement on an amended contract with outfielder Yoenis Cespedes that will "significantly lower" his salary from $29.5 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
The terms of the amendment include a resolution to the Mets' withholding pay from last season, and a reduction of more than $10 million on Cespedes' salary for 2020, per Passan. Both Major League Baseball and the union were involved in the process, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The deal stems from a grievance the team had as it pertains to how Cespedes injured himself on his ranch in May. He ended up missing the entire season as a result, with his availability for Opening Day still unknown.
Prior to the adjustment, the Mets' payroll was projected at $188 million, per Cot's Contracts, or $30 million higher than it was on Opening Day 2019. The Mets had hoped to move the contracts of Lowrie (due $11.5 million in 2019) and/or Familia (owed $11.6 million in each of the next two years) in order to create budget space, with league sources telling CBS Sports that Brodie Van Wagenen had to trim before he could make additions.
The timing of Cespedes' agreement, then, is either a coincidence, or could provide a hint at how much the Mets freed up. In recent days, they signed a pair of free agents (Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha) to deals that guaranteed them a combined $13 million.
Cespedes signed a four-year deal worth $110 million with the Mets after the 2016 season. He's dealt with injury woes throughout the life of the contract, appearing in just 119 games since. When he has played, he's been highly productive, hitting for a 132 OPS+.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB rumors: Dodgers and MadBum a match?
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Friday
-
Donaldson gifts his mother a Maserati
With a big payday coming this offseason, Donaldson can certainly afford it
-
Resetting the FA and trade markets
The biggest names are off the board, but a number of quality free agents are still looking...
-
Report: Rays sign Yoshitomo Tsutsugo
The slugger heads to MLB after establishing himself as one of Japan's top power hitters
-
Red Sox sign Martin Perez to 1-year deal
If nothing else, Perez replaces Rick Porcello
-
8 candidates to be next $300M pitcher
Cole's reign as baseball's only $300 million pitcher may last a while
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night