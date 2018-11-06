MLB announces major award finalists: Top three listed for MVP, Cy Young, Manager and Rookie of the Year

On Monday, the Baseball Writers Association of American (BBWAA) announced the three top vote-getters -- i.e., the finalists -- for the major individual awards for 2018. Before we dig in, here's a quick explainer on how the BBWAA vote works for individual awards ...

Now here's a look at the last men standing (players listed in alphabetical order) ...

AL Manager of the Year

Kevin Cash, Rays - Guided Tampa Bay to first 90-win season since 2013 and a 10-game improvement over 2017.

Alex Cora, Red Sox - In Cora's first season, the Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 games in the regular season and then won the World Series despite having to face the Yankees, Astros, and Dodgers in the playoffs.

Bob Melvin, Athletics - The surprise A's won 97 games in the tough AL West (a 22-game improvement) and claimed a spot in the AL Wild Card Game.

This one's a bit hard to figure, as all three will likely have their supporters. Given the extent to which the A's surprised us all in 2018, Melvin is likely the narrow favorite to win the award for the second time in his career (he also has an NL Manager of the Year award to his credit).

NL Manager of the Year

Bud Black, Rockies - The Rockies reached the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time in franchise history. The 91 wins was the second-most in franchise history.

Craig Counsell, Brewers - Milwaukee under Counsell upset the Cubs in the NL Central and pushed the Dodgers to seven games in the NLCS.

Brian Snitker, Braves - The Braves arrived ahead of schedule and won the NL East over the heavily favored Nationals. It was Atlanta's first division title since 2013.

Snitker seems likely to win the award. The Braves coming into 2018 were thought to be still coming out of a deep rebuild, but instead they stunned baseball by comfortably winning the NL East.

AL Rookie of the Year

View Profile Miguel Andujar NYY • 3B • 41 BA .297 R 83 HR 27 RBI 92 SB 2 OPS+ 126 WAR 2.2

View Profile Shohei Ohtani LAA • DH • 17 PA 367 HR 22 OPS+ 152 Hitting/baserunning/defense WAR 2.7 IP 51 2/3 ERA+ 126 Pitching WAR 1.2

View Profile Gleyber Torres NYY • 2B • 25 BA .271 R 54 HR 24 RBI 77 SB 6 OPS+ 118 WAR 2.9

Ohtani is widely regarded as the favorite, what with the value he provided at the plate and on the mound (all while, of course, taking up only a single roster spot). Even though Ohtani was limited by elbow troubles, he still had a strong debut season that exceeded most expectations.

NL Rookie of the Year

View Profile Ronald Acuna ATL • LF • 13 BA .293 R 78 HR 26 RBI 64 SB 16 OPS+ 144 WAR 4.1

View Profile Walker Buehler LAD • SP • 21 ERA 2.62 WHIP .96 IP 137.1 BB 37 K 151 ERA+ 148 WAR 3.4

View Profile Juan Soto WAS • LF • 22 BA .292 R 77 HR 22 RBI 70 SB 5 OPS+ 142 WAR 3.0

This one's a compelling race all around, and you could plausibly argue for any of the three finalists. The guess here, though, is that Acuna takes the vote thanks to his well-rounded game. He hits, fields and runs the bases well, and that's reflected in his lofty WAR, which he compiled in just 111 games.

AL Cy Young

View Profile Corey Kluber CLE • SP • 28 ERA 2.89 WHIP .99 IP 215.0 BB 34 K 222 ERA+ 151 WAR 5.9

View Profile Blake Snell TB • SP • 4 ERA 1.89 WHIP .97 IP 180.2 BB 64 K 221 ERA+ 219 WAR 7.5

View Profile Justin Verlander HOU • SP • 35 ERA 2.52 WHIP .90 IP 214.0 BB 37 K 290 ERA+ 159 WAR 6.2

From the outside, this one looks like it'll come to do Verlander against Snell. Snell, though, figures to win somewhat comfortably given that sub-2.00 ERA. For Verlander, he'll likely be a Cy Young runner-up for the third time in his career.

NL Cy Young

View Profile Jacob deGrom NYM • SP • 48 ERA 1.70 WHIP .91 IP 217.0 BB 46 K 269 ERA+ 216 WAR 9.6

View Profile Aaron Nola PHI • SP • 27 ERA 2.37 WHIP .97 IP 212.1 BB 58 K 224 ERA+ 175 WAR 10.5

View Profile Max Scherzer WAS • SP • 31 ERA 2.53 WHIP .91 IP 220.2 BB 51 K 300 ERA+ 168 WAR 8.8

Middling win total aside (he went 10-9 thanks mostly to bad run support and bad bullpen support), deGrom is the obvious and indisputable choice here. Expect him to win with ease. This is a much stronger field than what you saw in the AL.

AL MVP

View Profile Mookie Betts BOS • RF • 50 BA .346 R 129 HR 32 RBI 80 SB 30 OPS+ 186 WAR 10.9

View Profile Jose Ramirez CLE • 3B • 11 BA .270 R 110 HR 39 RBI 105 SB 34 OPS+ 150 WAR 7.9

View Profile Mike Trout LAA • CF • 27 BA .312 R 101 HR 39 RBI 79 SB 24 OPS+ 199 WAR 10.2

Surprised not to see J.D. Martinez? There's no disputing his brilliance at the plate, but it's hard for a primary DH to crack the top of the vote. (Something tells us that World Series ring will provide ample consolation for Mr. Martinez.) As for the names above, Betts, like Trout and Ramirez, did it in every phase of the game. He figures to be the modest favorite over Trout. That would make the fourth time in eight seasons that Trout has finished runner-up in the AL MVP balloting.

NL MVP

View Profile Nolan Arenado COL • 3B • 28 BA .297 R 104 HR 38 RBI 110 SB 2 OPS+ 133 WAR 5.6

View Profile Javier Baez CHC • 2B • 9 BA .290 R 101 HR 34 RBI 111 SB 21 OPS+ 126 WAR 6.3

View Profile Christian Yelich MIL • LF • 22 BA .326 R 118 HR 36 RBI 110 SB 22 OPS+ 164 WAR 7.6

Thanks in part to his stretch-drive surge, Yelich is the heavy favorite in this one. Did Lorenzo Cain (6.9 WAR) suffer from a "split the Milwaukee vote" dynamic? He's certainly got a case to be among the top three. Arenado has ensured his highest ever finish in the NL MVP vote.

The winners of those aforementioned awards will be announced live on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET according to the following schedule:

Rookie of the Year: Monday, Nov. 12

Manager of the Year: Tuesday, Nov. 13

Cy Young: Wednesday, Nov. 14

MVP: Thursday, Nov. 15

So ... who ya got?